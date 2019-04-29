Chapbook having thoughts, poems in surrealist techniques launched

LAHORE: Trigger — a chapbook featuring collection of thoughts and poems written in surrealist techniques like automatic writing and echo poetry — was launched here on Sunday.

The first of its kind in Pakistan, the chapbook “Trigger” from Pandemonium Publications is proceeding of a series of workshops led by Afshan Shafi and Amar Alam offering surrealist ‘automatic writing’ and other exercises.

Afshan Shafi, a poet who studied English literature at University of Buckingham and Amar Alam, a writer, editor and journalist who studied English literature at Boston University, are editors of the chapbook while the contributors include Sohaib Arshad, Sanaa Ahmed, Rameesha Azeem, Iqra Athar, Meher Hassan, Hashir Bukhari, Zainah Hussain, Aymen Hashmat, Dua Azeem and Zain Rehman.

Speaking at the book launch ceremony, Amar Alam said work of art or poem was half a conversation like a dialogue. “Poetry is about feeling to be read from heart.” About automatic writing, she said it was like how one got to the first draft with a pen and a paper.

She added there was power in free expression and automatic writing which really helped to tap the unconscious. The pair also said they were trying to create a platform for poets and writers and hoping to launch a website as well.

Amar Alam, Afshan Shafi, Rameesha Azeem and Sohaib Arshad also recited their poems and expressed their thoughts and received praise from the audience. Earlier, Allama Siddique Azhar introduced those behind Pandemonium Publications to the audience. People from different walks of life attended the ceremony. The young writers at the launch of first chapbook of collection of spontaneous poetry and prose and poetry stressed the need for bold artistic expression in an environment of prohibition. Pandemonium Publication is launching its website for young writers and asked them to send their writings on: [email protected] The organisers invited the young writers to apply for poetry writing club at: [email protected]