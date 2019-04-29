212 outlaws arrested

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 212 culprits, including 56 proclaimed offenders, and recovered 20,337-litre liquor, 10-kg Charas, 1,200 grams of Bhang, two Kalashnikovs, eight guns, 43 pistols and 290 bullets and foiled two dacoity bids. Patrolling police foiled dacoity bids after arresting 10 dacoits and recovered five pistols, one riffle and seven bullets from them. Patrolling police arrested 56 POs and four court absconders. Patrolling police arrested seven gamblers from different places and seized Rs 9120 in cash and 10 mobile phones.