‘New LG bill seems belying govt’s promises’

LAHORE: The government has recently presented the ‘Punjab Local Government Act 2019’ bill in Punjab Assembly that seems very different from the past promises and claims by the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Not even a single time, key stakeholders was taken on board before presenting the new draft of local government law in PA, said civil society organisations (CSOs) during a consultation held here.

The participants who took part in the consultation were key stakeholders like local government elected representatives, CSOs, the media and academia. The participants included Zahid Islam, LG expert, Muhammad Tahseen from SAP-PaKistan, Bushra Khaliq, Sajid Ali, Salman Abid, political analyst, Tahir Kardar, Amjad Magsi, PU professor, Kanwal Liaqat, PML-N MPA and Sadia Sohail, PTIU MPA.

Sharing the main features of the local government bill, Zahid Islam told the participants the government addresses the local government subject through two separate acts title (i) Punjab Local Government Act 2019, and (ii) Punjab Panchayat and Neighborhood Council Act 2019, which is contradictory in its description in many articles. Both acts are poorly drafted. The word ‘‘He’’ has been used everywhere in the acts which discourages the other gender. Metropolitan corporation, municipal corporation, municipal committees and town committees have been introduced in the urban system while village councils and tehsil councils would be established in the rural LG system. Neighborhood councils have been introduced but they have no link with urban local governments both legally or administratively. All divisions of the Punjab province would act as metropolitan corporations except the Sargodha division. There is no concept of district council or district government like in the previous LG models. Council shall be headed by head of council, convened by the convener and run by its own cabinet consisting of councillors and professionals. Minimum age for candidates to participate in the election is 25 years, and qualification is master’s degree for metropolitan corporation and graduation for rest of LG institutions. Local boards would be established for the monitoring of council with the right of suspension and dismissal of the councils anytime. Local government finance commission is similar to the previous ones. Overall, it seems powers have been centralised, not decentralised, which is not a democratic way.

Talking about the gaps, Asma Aamir said the current government of PTI came in power with the majority vote of young people. “But this saddened me that there was no reserved seat for the youths in draft PLGA 2019, she said, adding. “Where we young people stand in the field of politics?” Local government is considered a primary institution or nursery of leadership, therefore, government should give youths more opportunities to come forward in politics rather than excluding them. Abolition of 33 per cent quota for women in the new LG system is also upsetting. It shall decrease the women political participation in near future, said Asma.

Kanwal Liaqat said the PLGA 2019 draft was shared with the opposition after tabling it in the assembly. The standing committee discussed it three days first time in 8 months. “We have drafted a few recommendations to present them to the government, but the government is not ready to accept them,” the PML-N MPA said, adding it seemed the bill would be passed very soon without any consultation with any stakeholder. Sadia Sohail said that she was also in favour that PLGA 2019 should have been discussed with all key stakeholders before it was presented in the Punjab Assembly.