Pre-Ramazan inflation continues in weekly makeshift markets

LAHORE: Pre-Ramazan inflation spree continued besides price list violations as the authorities failed to nab the violators while putting the public at the mercy of the vendors.

Price list of perishable items, grains, pulses was openly violated across the city as the vendors used to say that the price list was only to display. The vendors refused to sell the items to those who argued about the price list violations by saying to buy from somewhere else. Furthermore, the official twitter handle of the Lahore Deputy Commissioner uploaded the price list for three days during the last week and stopped it after the criticism of price violations and no actions by the government.

Similarly, open overcharging and sale of substandard items were witnessed in the weekly makeshift markets where no arrangements of clean drinking water and sittings for elderly people were made. These arrangements were basic components of the weekly makeshift markets of the city in the past.

Poor condition of the weekly makeshift markets was observed this week too. Majority of fruits and vegetables were missing there. The vendors sold available C-grade items at A-grade price as no authority bothered to check and counter the situation.

This week price of potato remained unchanged at Rs10 to 12 per kg, but lower grade potato was sold at A-grade rates while in open markets it was still selling at Rs25 per kg against the price of Rs13 per kg. The price of onion was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, while lower grade sold at Rs42 per kg and A-grade were sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of tomato was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 65 per kg.

Garlic local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs92 to 97 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, garlic Chinese was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs193 to 202 per kg, not available there. Ginger Chinese rate increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs192 to 200 per kg, not sold, garlic Thai fixed at Rs161 to 168 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Brinjal price was declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg, mixed quality was sold at Rs40 per kg.

Cucumber farm white was fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, and black at Rs34 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, while cucumber local rates were issued Rs100 per kg. Bitter gourd farm was fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, and local was fixed at Rs54 to 56 per kg, not available. Green pea was fixed at Rs31 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Spinach was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 16 kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Lemon Chinese was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs126 to 132 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, lemon local was gained by Rs90 per kg, fixed at Rs272 to 282 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Methi was declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Zucchini long gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs44 to 46 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, Zucchini farm fixed at Rs59 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, and local variety was fixed at Rs101 to 107 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Both cauliflower and cabbage were fixed at Rs49 to 51 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Pumpkin rate was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs49 to 51 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, and Pumpkin long was sold at Rs80 per kg. Green chili was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs29 to 41 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Capsicum fixed at Rs54 to 56 per kg, not sold due to pricing issue.

Pea rate was increased by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 72 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Radish was fixed Rs15 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Carrot was fixed at Rs2 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs50 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Beans were sold at Rs200 per kg while no rates were fixed. Luffa was declined by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs88 to 92 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs122 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs78 to 315 per kg, lower quality sold at Rs100 to 200 per kg, while imported sold at Rs350 per kg.

Banana A-category gained by Rs18 per dozen fixed at Rs98 to 105 per dozen, B-category was fixed at Rs56 to 62 per dozen, while B-category was sold at Rs80 to 95 per dozen and A-category was sold at Rs140 per dozen against the price of special variety of Rs138 to 145 per dozen.

Guava was stable at Rs49 to 51 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Papaya was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs102 to 106 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Coconut whole was fixed at Rs142 per piece, sold at Rs150 to 160 per piece. Dates rates were gained by Rs37 per kg, fixed at Rs131 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 500 per kg. Melon A-category was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs83 to 87 per kg, sold at Rs90 to 100 per kg, and B-category at Rs61 to 64 per kg not sold due to pricing issue. Watermelon was fixed at Rs39 to 41 per kg, B-quality was fixed at Rs19 to 21 per kg, and sold at Rs50 per kg. Loquat was fixed at Rs113 to 128 per kg while sold at Rs130 per kg.