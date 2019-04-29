Bus hits woman, two kids to death

LAHORE: A 54-year-old woman and two children died when a bus ran over a bike and pedestrians after its brake failed in Factory area police limits here on Sunday.

Police arrested the bus driver and impounded the bus. An LTC bus bearing registration number LES-4012 was on its way to Kasur. As it reached near Al-Fazal Restaurant near Ghazi Road, the driver lost control over the bus due to reportedly brake failure. As a result, the bus ran over a bike and passersby.

As a result, two children one of them identified as Ali, 7, and a woman named Kaneez Akhtar, wife of Riaz, died on the spot. Police and Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the victims to hospital where doctors confirmed their death.

FOUND DEAD: The body of a 20-year-old youth, who went missing three days ago, has been recovered from River Ravi. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Haseeb. His family has alleged that a woman, Faqaina, had called him to her home in Nazeer Garden, Hurbanspura and subjected him to torture which proved fatal. Later, the accused threw his body in the river. The victim worked on a bike workshop.