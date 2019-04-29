‘Diabetics should consult physicians for Ramazan’

Millions of people with diabetes in Pakistan would keep fast during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan but they must visit their consulting physician before the start of the holy month to get the dosage and timings of their medicines adjusted, learn about their diet and their schedule of exercise so that they could fast safely without facing any complications.

This was said by Prof Yaqoob Ahmedani, head of the Ramadan and Hajj Study group, while speaking at an awareness session on Sunday. “For people with diabetes, pre-Ramazan consultation with doctors is compulsory so that dosage and timings of the medicines they take could be altered and adjusted. If these patients continue to take medicines as per their previous schedule, they may face problems and complications while fasting,” he said, adding that diabetics should continue to monitor their blood sugar as it did not break fast.

The awareness seminar was organised at the Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE) Karachi and it was addressed by senior diabetologists, endocrinologists, dietitians and religious scholars who spoke on different aspects of safe fasting, adjustment of dosage and timings of medicines, healthy and balanced diet as well as practices that did not break fast.

Prof Ahmedani said there were around 30 million people living with diabetes in Pakistan and a vast majority of them would be fasting during the holy month. He recommended them to consult their physician as early as possible so that they could be given instructions regarding safe fasting.

“Ideally, a patient with diabetes should consult his or her doctor two months prior to the start of Ramazan but there is still a week left in the start of the holy month and I would advise diabetics to see their doctor as early as possible. During Ramazan, timings of medicines are usually reversed while their doses are also altered to prevent sudden decrease in blood sugar level,” the expert said.

Regarding exercise for the diabetics during fast, Prof Ahmedani said people with diabetes should not do exercise, brisk walk or hard labour while fasting. He added that such patients could do physical exercise after Iftar or before Seher timings.

“People should also know the possible complications of their disease while fasting and if they feel that their blood sugar is getting low, they should check it by pricking as checking blood sugar does not break fast. If the sugar has dropped below 70, such patients should immediately break their fast otherwise it could result in serious damage to their health,” he maintained.

Clinical dietitian at BIDE Mariam Abdeali said patients with diabetes needed to take their food in moderation at Iftar and Sehar timings, adding that diet played an important role in preventing the complications of diabetes.

“Avoid drinking sugary drinks, juices, spicy food with lots of carbohydrates. Avoid fried items and also refrain from eating all the food available on the table at once at Iftar,” she advised.

She maintained that instead of sugary drinks, people should put chunks of fruits and vegetables in water and use this water for drinking at Iftar as it would make them fresh after the whole day of fasting.

Mufti Saad from Jamia Binoria spoke on religious aspects of fasting, saying that people who were seriously sick, pregnant women and those who were travelling were advised not to keep fast as they are exempted from fasting.

He added that those who were sick and could not keep fast for the rest of their lives, should feed the poor and hungry as Fidya. “Here I want to make it clear also that checking blood sugar by pricking, getting medicine through injection or drip and getting medicine in the eyes and ears does not lead to breaking the fast,” the religious expert said and advised the patients to follow the advice of their physicians. The seminar was also addressed by Dr Saiful Haq, Dr Asim and others.