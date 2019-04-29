Rangers arrest 14 suspects

The Sindh Rangers on Sunday apprehended 14 suspects, including alleged dacoits, during targeted operations in different parts of the city.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said the Rangers troops conducted a raid in the Sharifabad area where they arrested a suspect, Shehreyar Khan, who is said to be involved in several cases of extortion. According to the spokesperson, the suspect used to extort money from fuel station owners.

During raids carried out in the Sacchal, Kalri and Korangi areas, the Rangers arrested six suspects identified as Abdul Ahmed, Saeed Ajmal, Zalmaee, Sher Ali, Sajid and Muhammad Imran. The arrested men were allegedly involved in a number of dacoities, street crime and motorcycle snatching cases in different parts of the city.

The paramilitary force also arrested a political activist in the Korangi area who was allegedly involved in illegal sale and purchase of arms and facilitating criminals. The suspect was identified as Jawed, alias Jayda, and he was reportedly affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

The Rangers also arrested six suspects in the Sharifabad area. They were identified as Husnain, Muhammad Ayyaz, Umer Farooq, Asad, Badhshah Khan and Ghaffar, and allegedly involved in drug peddling, street crime and dacoities.

The paramilitary force claimed to have recovered weapons, looted items and narcotics from the possession of the arrested suspects who were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.

A day earlier, Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed, who served as the chief of the paramilitary force in Sindh for almost two and a half years, was transferred and replaced by Maj Gen Umar Ahmad Bukhari.

During the tenure of Maj Gen Saeed, a challenge resurfaced, which was the challenge of street crime, and to deal with it he held a meeting with the Sindh police departmental heads and also with his subordinates and made strategies. He also presented a report on street crime and sought an amendment in Section 7 of the ATA to register street crime cases.