KU to hold seminar on reproductive health tomorrow

The University of Karachi’s Department of Health, Physical Education & Sports Sciences will hold a seminar titled ‘Reproductive Health, Exercise and Medicine: New Trends, Challenges and Opportunities’ from 9am to 2pm on April 30 (tomorrow) at KU’s Arts Auditorium.

Physical educationist and senior sports physiotherapist Dr Muhammad Usman Ghani Khan, Prof Dr Qudsia Tariq of KU’s Department of Psychology, consultant orthopaedic surgeon Dr KM Shah, senior physical therapist Dr Samreen Sarshad, gynaecologist Dr Quratul Aman and Liaquat National Hospital & Medical College Head of Department of Family Medicine Dr Faridah Amin will deliver lectures, while KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan will preside over the event.