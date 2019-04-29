Experts urge interactive teacher-student relationship in classrooms

Teachers and students should have vibrant and interactive relationship in classrooms, as it would help in delivering the best results. Students must have liberty to ask questions and they should also give the due respect to their teachers.

It is equally necessary that the course instructors also acknowledge their students’ contributions in making the classroom a place of learning. These views were expressed by experts during a seminar held at the University of Karachi.

KU’s Department of Education organised the event, titled ‘Classroom: Freedom and Discipline’, at the department’s multipurpose hall. They said that the teacher’s self-discipline, attitude, relaxation and freedom in their class and what kind of activities take place besides teaching mean a lot and also show the relationship between teachers and their pupils.

They said that if a teacher is energetic and motivated, then it will reflect in their lectures as well as in the mood and behaviour of the students’ who are regularly attending their class. But, they added, if a teacher is still following old-fashioned methodologies and does not believe in strong interactive relationship with their students, then they will never produce fruitful results.

They said that good teacher-student relationship is essential, because teachers who foster positive relationships with their students create classroom environments that are more conducive to learning and meet the students’ developmental, emotional and academic needs easily as opposed to those who use conventional methods of teaching.

They also said that a good teacher always wants to enhance the skills and talents of their students rather than imposing their teaching on them. They added that some teachers do not like questions by their students and often take it personally.

They said that even though such instances are rare, they do happen, adding that if a teacher takes the matter personally, then their students do not give them the due respect and such a scenario is not good for anyone.

Dr Mahroof bin Rauf of KU’s Department of Education said that pin-drop silence and discipline are two different things. He said that this is so unfortunate that we misunderstand the meaning and utilisation of discipline. In many classrooms, pin-drop silence is still considered discipline, he added.

“A classroom cannot be silenced; this only happens in graveyards. To make a classroom more lively and interactive, we must have management skills and the ability to read the minds of our students.”

He said that discipline is directly proportional to a student’s age and class, and that is why it can be of different types, depending on the age group and the class of the students. The New Earth School System Principal Saqiba Wahid, Montessori Director and CED Parental Trainer Sameera Ali, Society for Children with Autism & Learning Difficulties General Secretary Eliya Batool Haideri, Blind Institute for National Awareness & Empowerment President Saleem Elahi, Ahsan Umer of The News Tribe, KU Department of Education incharge Dr Safia Urooj, and assistant professor and seminar organiser Dr Mahroof bin Rauf shared their experiences with the students, who later presented the national anthem in sign language.