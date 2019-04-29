Nashwa’s father starts sit-in against unregistered hospitals

Qaiser Ali, the father of Nashwa, a toddler who recently passed away due to medical negligence, started a sit-in on Sunday against unregistered hospitals, Geo News reports.

Nine-month-old Nashwa had suffered brain damage after she was allegedly administered an excessive quantity of an injection at a private health facility, Darul Sehat Hospital, in Karachi. She passed away last Monday.

Speaking to media persons, Ali said his demands for forming a commission against unregistered hospitals and handing the Darul Sehat Hospital over to the Sindh government had not been fulfilled. He lamented that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah did not keep his promises he had made to him.

The father had earlier warned of holding a sit-in in case the authorities did not agree to his demands. Calling for action against unregistered hospitals, he had demanded an independent inquiry commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the death of Nashwa.

Ali said his daughter’s death should not be painted in political light. “This is not the time for politics but to work towards a solution,” he said. A report presented by a committee formed earlier to inquire into the case concluded that midwife Sobia and nursing assistant Moeez were guilty of dereliction of duty.

The report stated that the injection administered to Nashwa had adverse effects on her brain, heart and liver and that she could have survived had she been provided proper treatment at the hospital.