Suspected quack held as another girl dies due to alleged wrong injection

Following the death of Nashwa due to the administration of a wrong injection, a girl child became the alleged victim of another wrong injection and died in the wee hours of Sunday.

The girl, eight-year-old Saba Noor, was brought to a clinic in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13D for treatment of bronchitis where a doctor allegedly gave a wrong injection to her, which resulted in her death.

Sharing details of the incident, Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO Nasrullah Khan said a rickshaw driver, Zafar Iqbal, resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13D-2, registered a complaint with the police about the death of his daughter.

According to Iqbal, his daughter Saba fell ill a few days ago and suffered from bronchitis. He and his wife took the girl to the Adnan Clinic situated near his residence where Dr Adnan examined Saba and wrote a prescription, asking him to buy medicines that included one injection, Iqbal said.

The father told the police that soon he purchased the medicines and the injection and returned to the clinic where the doctor did not use the syringe that he had bought and instead used another one that was lying open. With that syringe, the doctor injected some solution into his daughter.

According to the police, Iqbal narrated to them that as the doctor injected the solution, the girl suddenly started shivering with foaming at the mouth.

The father said as Dr Adnan saw her deteriorating condition, he immediately stopped giving the injection and told the family to take Saba to Al-Mustafa Hospital. However, she died on her way. The deceased girl studied at a madrassah in the area. After her death, the father called the Madadgar-15 and went to the clinic but it was closed then and the doctor had escaped.

The SHO said the doctor was running the clinic in a house. As the police arrived at the house, they knocked the door prompting the house owner to answer them. The man refused to call Dr Adnan due to which the police arrested and took him to the police station, the SHO maintained.

The officer added that after interrogating the house owner, the police carried out raids at some locations and finally managed to arrest the doctor.

The police asked Dr Adnan to show his degree, the SHO said, adding that he produced some documents that made the police to suspect that he was a quack. The officer said the documents would be sent for verification today (Monday).

According to the SHO, when the police asked Dr Adnan what the abbreviation MBBS stood for, the suspect failed to answer. The suspect, however, denied the father’s allegation that he had used a different syringe than one that was brought by Iqbal. The police have registered an FIR under the sections of negligence of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Further investigations are under way.