Go green

According to research, a substandard plastic bag takes hundreds of years to get decomposed and as long as it remains in the environment it causes a hazardous impact on the environment. Plastic bags in the water may get wrapped around marine animals, and may cause marine life to die.

The government must take action against companies manufacturing plastic bags. We must encourage the use of alternatives, like reusable bags. Some stores offer small discounts on your total bill if you bring your own bags. It is the responsibility of the government to create awareness among people about the harm of plastic bags. Individuals too need to act more responsibly about the environment.

Ahsan Ul Haq

Karachi