Mon Apr 29, 2019
April 29, 2019

On corruption

Newspost

 
April 29, 2019

Our society has been bedevilled both by a massive bureaucratic and technocratic corruption. This menace of corruption has permeated the entire country. This invincible monster has given rise to a few hundreds of the moneyed elites while a vast majority of people wallow in abject poverty. Corruption is everywhere even in this ‘New Pakistan’. The abuse of public office for private gains is everywhere in this land.

The devastating effects of corruption on society and economy are visible, but even then the corrupt are eulogised. No sincere effort is being made to abolish corruption, but every possible effort is being made to abolish state organisations and eliminate non-corrupt officers wherever they are. Corruption has an adverse effect on administrative efficacy and economic development, but who cares in a society where the corrupt are publicly admired?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

