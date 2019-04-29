Capital teachers to boycott school duty from tomorrow

Islamabad: Upset by the non-implementation of the court’s orders for their service regularisation, the daily-wage teaching and non-teaching staff members of Islamabad’s government schools and colleges have planned to agitate from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Employed by the FDE more than eight years ago, these temps insist an Islamabad High Court’s division bench had ordered in June 2018 the regularisation of all daily-wage staff members of the federal educational institutions up to grade 15, including those recommended by the Khursheed Shah-led cabinet subcommittee of the PPP government, within three months.

They, however, said the education ministry didn’t make any move in that respect frustrating them so much that they had decided to take to the streets yet again to claim ‘right’. The daily-wagers said they would begin protesting outside the National Press Club from the April 30 morning after completely boycotting teaching and non-teaching duties. They said the protest would continue until the court’s orders for their service regularisation were enforced by the government. The daily-wage employees urged parliamentarians, especially the ruling PTI’s, to support their legitimate struggle by showing up at the protest.