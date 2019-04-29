Three capital colleges get new principals

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education has posted new principals to

three Islamabad model colleges. Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-10/4, principal Prof Qasim Masood has been transferred and posted as the principal of the Islamabad Model Post Graduate College for Boys, H-8. He replaced principal Prof Muhammad Ali Siddiqui, who retired on April 27 after reaching the age of superannuation. Also, the FDE transferred and posted the Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sihala, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood as the principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-10/4, while Associate Professor M Naeem Dar of the Islamabad Model Commerce College for Boys, H-8/4, has been made the principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sihala.