‘Iqbal provides solution of contemporary issues’

Islamabad: Speakers from home and abroad while addressing the concluding session of International conference on Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal called for following the visionary thoughts of the Great Muslim scholar to address the contemporary socio-economic issues.

They were of the view that Dr. Iqbal’s message is relevant for times to come and the humanity as a whole and the Muslims particular could make their life prosperous and peaceful by understanding and practicing his message that was based on Quran and Sunnah.

The two-day conference was arranged by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to mark his 81st anniversary. It was largely participated including by delegates from Turkey, Iran, Egypt and Sweden.

The participants recommended that books and letters of Dr. Iqbal should be re-published, in order to widely circulate them among the young generation for their guidance. The University’s Dean social Sciences Dr. Samina Awan announced on the occasion that they will publish the papers, presented in the conference in a book form.

The inaugural session was addressed by eminent scholars including Prof. Dr. Tahseen Faraqi, Dr. Moeenuddin Aqeel, Prof. Dr. Fateha Mohammad Malik and Iftikhar Arif, who deliberated upon the Conference’s main topic “Iqbal’s intellectual and Artistic Universality’.

They highlighted various dimensions and aspects of Dr. Iqbal’s universal message, and said these provide a way-out to achieve the desired objectives.

Addressing the conference, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that the conferences’ deliberations will be a source of inspirations for developing a society, as was conceived by Dr. Iqbal. He thanked the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for its support in arranging the event.

He vowed to develop the University as a platform for projecting the message of their national heroes among the young generation. The University will encourage holding research-based dialogue on the intellectual and visionary thoughts of Dr. Iqbal.

Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum further said the University will do its best for educating the youth in the line with the farsighted thoughts of the Great Muslim scholar. Nation is indebted to his scholarly contributions for creating a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, he added.

Former VC AIOU Dr. Shahid Siddiqui was the chief guest at the concluding session who spoke about poetic and literary contribution of Dr. Iqbal.