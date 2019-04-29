Japan to provide $32m to PIMS

Islamabad: The Japanese government has formally agreed to provide $32 million grant to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the capital’s premier government hospital, for the extension of intensive care at its maternal and child health care centre and children’s hospital.

An agreement for the purpose by signed by special secretary (Asia-Pacific) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmad Imtiaz and Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on behalf of their respective governments in Tokyo.

The children hospital at PIMS has been built with the assistance of Japan. A new ward and necessary medical equipment, especially for mothers and children, who require urgent attention, will be provided to the PIMS under the grant assistance. The grant will enable the PIMS to provide better quality services for high-risk mothers and children and accommodate 300 intensive-care patients a year. Japan had begun assisting the PIMS on maternal and child health since 1982.