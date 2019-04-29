‘Pakistan Post launching cost-free remittance service for expatriates’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said the Pakistan Post was planning to launch Foreign Remittance Initiative (FRI) for overseas Pakistanis to offer them cost-free money transfer service.

The minister, during a press briefing Sunday at the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Postal Staff College, said the proposal had been sent to the National Bank of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan for approval last month.

He said the initiative would enable Pakistani expatriates to send their hard-earned money to their loved ones at their doorsteps with the help of the Pak-Post. He said the FRI was aimed at encouraging the overseas Pakistanis to remit their cash through legal means which would eventually lead to boost country’s foreign exchange.

Around $20 billion are being remitted via Hawala-Hundi, annually, Murad claimed, adding that the prime objective of FRI was to curb this menace. Highlighting his ministry’s infrastructure for first and last mile delivery of packets and parcels, he added.

Six hundred and fourteen franchise post offices, the minister said, had been activated on Nadra e-sahulat kiosks. The revolutionary launching of EMS plus was a great step and had proved as fast, reliable and affordable service.

As many as 50,000 boxes of different sizes were supplied so far to facilitate customers in first phase to discourage an archaic method of parcel sending. At least 80,000 more boxes had been provided in post offices, he further added.