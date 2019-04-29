Schoolteachers protest for better salary, pension

PESHAWAR: Schoolteachers staged a protest here on Sunday to press the government for acceptance of demands. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans demanding increase in salaries and pension in proportion to price-hike.

The protesters demanded the restoration of teachers’ son quota, teaching allowance and timescale. Criticising the government for the unprecedented price-hike, they demanded an increase in salaries and pension.

The teachers said they were unable to live a respectable life and meet the family needs due to the price hike. They said the government should look into their demands and announce a handsome raise in the salaries, pensions and payment of teaching allowance, pay scale and restoration of job quota for teachers wards.

The teachers, who were holding protest under the banner of Tanzeem-e-Asatiza, said it was unfortunate that the government was not paying attention to their problems had forced to take to the streets. After holding a protest near the Peshawar Press Club, the teachers dispersed peacefully with the resolve to continue the struggle for acceptance of the demands.