Youngster stabbed to death in Pindi

Rawalpindi: In a brutal attack by a group of gangsters, a young man was stabbed to death in front of his house at Nasirabad Sunday, the police spokesman said.

Younger sister of the deceased was wounded critically when she tried to protect her brother during the stabbing attack. The gangsters called the victim identified as Faizan Butt from his house and attacked him with daggers in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, his sister came out of her house after listening the shouts in the street and tried to protect her brother but was also attacked by the gangsters and she sustained critical dagger wounds. The attackers managed to escape from the scene after confirming that Faizan died on the spot.

People of area, registered their anger against the brutal incident and demanded of the police chief to provide protection from such criminals. The police, however, took up the case and started hunting the gang involved in the attack. But the police have not yet got any clue against the attackers nor arrested any suspect.