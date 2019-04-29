Consumers seek abolition of withholding tax on phone cards

PESHAWAR: Scuffles and bickering have become a routine at the customer care and mobile phone load centres as the government has revived the withholding and other taxes on pre-paid mobile phone cards. With the re-imposition of taxes, tariffs of packages of different mobile phone companies have witnessed a steep increase.

Different franchises loading money to customers have displayed notices to inform people that “the taxes on mobile phone cards have been revived by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and people are requested to avoid bickering.” Abdullah, resident of Peshawar Saddar, said that he loaded two cards worth Rs200 but was still unable to activate the weekly Internet package of a mobile company. “This package, which used to cost Rs160m, now costs Rs250,” he added.

Another customer complained that he loaded cards of a company, but still his account was zero. "We do not know whom to approach. Even if we approach the relevant franchise, the staff there tells us to call the Helpline," he complained. There has been a wave of disappointment among the customers about the restoration of the mobile phone withholding and services tax, which the Supreme Court of Pakistan had suspended a few months ago. Consumers have asked the Supreme Court to withdraw the decision and rid the people of the taxes on loading phone cards.