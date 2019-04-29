Lane system for vehicles at The Mall in Lahore launched

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has decided to introduce separate lanes for motorcycles, buses and slow moving vehicles in the City. Initially, the project was launched Sunday at The Mall.

According to the spokesperson for Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), the project was being started to improve the traffic system on the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Separate lanes will be dedicated on all the City roads for fast and slow moving vehicles like motorcycles, rickshaws and bicycles to maintain the smooth flow of traffic.

Such lanes will help to reduce the number of accidents and this project would be a step towards introducing traffic reforms in the city, said the spokesperson. Initially, the Green Lane pilot project was started from Faisal Chowk, The Mall; then would move to Canal Road. The spokesperson for PSCA briefed that the Authority and Lahore City Traffic Police would work together to ensure lane discipline in the city.

ARMS, VEHICLES SEIZED

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in their crackdown against criminals recovered from them 15 pistols, two rifles, one Pump Action, 12 magazine and bullets. They also recovered 31 motorbikes, one car, 12 mobile phones and thousands of rupees cash from the criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir has directed SP Dolphin Squad, Lahore, Bilal Zafar to accelerate the crackdown against criminals. SP Dolphins Squad while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics, including more than 300g of Charas and 11 bottles of liquor from the accused. Promoting Community Policing Dolphins and PRUs helped 1,530 people on different roads of the city.

Dolphin and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the City checked 290 vehicles, more than 157,000 motorbikes and more than 89,000 persons; impounded 11 cars, 1,133 motorbikes and detained 164 persons in different Police Stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 1420 calls received on helpline 15. They also recovered 31 motorbikes, one car, 12 mobile phones and thousands of rupees cash from the criminals. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 13 criminals for doing wheelie, 13 for kite-flying and one for violating Firearms Act.