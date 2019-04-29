Basharat urges opposition to support LG bill in Punjab PA

LAHORE: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government (LG) Raja Basharat has said that the opposition should support the government for passing Local Government Bill 2019 in order to empower people at the grassroots.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Raja Basharat said the opposition has no right to bar the government from its constitutional right of legislation in the Punjab Assembly. “The Treasury has always tried to run the legislative business by taking the opposition along and we expect a positive attitude when LG bill will be tabled for approval,” Basharat said.

New LG law does not belong to one party rather it is keenly close to the aspirations of the public who needs political as well as financial autonomy. These gifts of democracy are rightly ensured in the proposed LG law, the minister added.

Raja Basharat hoped that the LG bill would smoothly be passed as till now all the process was going entirely within the constructional limits. He said once the new law is approved, a new era of local bodies will start in Punjab as each village and Mohallah would have its own powerful local body. The minorities first time in the history of Pakistan could be able to elect representatives from within their own community.

The elimination of District and Union Council will back the process of real change at lower level. The law ensures independence of new local bodies from the district administration's interference as well, he added.