Large-scale cabinet changes acknowledgement of govt’s failure: JI Shoora

LAHORE: The Central Shoora of the Jamaat-e-Islami has said that the large-scale changes in the federal cabinet are an acknowledgement of the government’s failure and defeat.

The Shoora assured the general public that the JI was in the political field as the best alternative in the present political vacuum as a truly democratic party, free from hereditary control and capable of providing a honest and competent leadership to the nation and help solve their problems within the minimum time.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, a resolution adopted by the Shoora meeting under the chairmanship of the JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, said that, unfortunately, the general impression was that these changes had not been made at the level of the prime minister and the PTI but under some outside pressure. The central consultative body of the JI noted that the party which came in power or had been brought on the slogans of Tabdeeli and Naya Pakistan had totally failed within only nine months. The ruling party had talked of the Madina state but not a single step was taken in that direction.

The JI leaders said that like the previous rulers, the PTI rulers had also resorted to interest-based loans and the obedience of the colonial powers and the international financial institutions. The government did not have any policy, plan or a team for implementation, they said.

The JI said that there was absolutely no room for presidential system in the constitution of the country. It added that even soliciting an opinion in this regard through a referendum would be unconstitutional.

The JI Shoora said that if there was an attempt to advance the idea of presidential system, the JI would activate and organise all religious and political parties against any such proposal and resist it with full force.

The Shoora also expressed its reservations about the campaign against the 18th Amendment. It noted that the procedure for a constitutional amendment had been clearly laid down in the constitution.

About the local governments, the Shoora urged the provincial governments to widen the scope of consultation about electoral laws for local governments. It proposed framing the local government laws in a manner that these institutions were free from the pressure of provincial governments.

It also demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections for local governments and district governments on time and in a free and transparent manner. The JI Shoora slated the non-seriousness and uncivilised behaviour in politics.