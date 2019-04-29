Ramazan to start on May 6 in many Islamic states

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) based crescents observation project named International Astronomical Centre has predicted the start of the Holy Month of Ramazan on May 6 in most of the Islamic nations.

Director of International Astronomical Centre Mohammad Shawkat said that the eye sighting of the crescent moon would be impossible from East and Southeast Asia as well as Southern Europe and most of the Arab nations on Sunday, May 5, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

Eye sighting of the moon would be difficult in Western and South African countries and most of the US, while it would be relatively easier in Central America, he added. Mohamed Shawkat affirmed that it would be possible to sight the moon only with a telescope in these regions on that day.

Astronomers are predicting Monday, May 6, will be the first day of the ninth month of the Hijri calendar and the beginning of Ramazan. In the Arab world, traditionally Oman’s religious authority calls Ramazan independently of the rest of the Gulf, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain observe the holy month on the same dates. Saudi Arabia leads the way in calling the start and end of the holy month, but each country has its own committee to confirm the presence of the new moon.