Mon Apr 29, 2019
Agencies
April 29, 2019

India should leave Kashmir: Mehbooba

Top Story

Agencies
April 29, 2019

HELD SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said India should leave Kashmir if its prime minister feels that Kashmir is a loss for them.

As per local media reports, talking to reporters, she said when Azad Sahb was chief minister, he transferred thousands of Kanals of land to a shrine board. Meanwhile, National Conference President Omar Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir do not face as much threat from Pakistan as from the forces which are hell-bent on destroying the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting in the Kund valley area of Devsar in the Kulgam district of Anantnag, Abdullah said that keeping in view the challenges the state is facing, the people have to make a right choice in the ensuing elections while choosing their representatives for the Lok Sabha.

