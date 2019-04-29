close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
April 29, 2019

Most Lankan Islamist radicals killed or arrested: PM

Top Story

 
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan forces have killed or arrested most of the radical Islamists linked to the Easter suicide bombings and the country is ready to return to normality, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Sunday. But the prime minister said the government had planned tougher laws to deal with Islamist extremists and that foreign clerics teaching in Sri Lanka illegally will be expelled. The Easter Sunday bombings that left 253 dead were carried out by a “small, but a well organised group,” Wickremesinghe said in a statement. “Most of them have been arrested. Some have died,” he said. “Now we are able to return to normality.”

