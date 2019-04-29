Pakistan monitoring situation in Libya: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Faisal on Sunday said Pakistan is closely monitoring the worsening condition of Libya. In a statement issued here, he said as part of the policy to ensure security and safety, the families of the embassy staff have returned to Pakistan. He said the Pakistan Embassy has appealed to the Pakistani community in Libya to stay away from conflicted areas and asked them to get themselves registered with the embassy for further coordination.

The spokesperson said a crisis management cell and a help desk are functioning in the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad and the Embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli respectively for assistance and information.