close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
April 29, 2019

Pakistan monitoring situation in Libya: FO

Top Story

I
INP
April 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Faisal on Sunday said Pakistan is closely monitoring the worsening condition of Libya. In a statement issued here, he said as part of the policy to ensure security and safety, the families of the embassy staff have returned to Pakistan. He said the Pakistan Embassy has appealed to the Pakistani community in Libya to stay away from conflicted areas and asked them to get themselves registered with the embassy for further coordination.

The spokesperson said a crisis management cell and a help desk are functioning in the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad and the Embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli respectively for assistance and information.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story