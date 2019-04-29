close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
April 29, 2019

FIA launches probe against Usman Dar’s cousin

Top Story

 
April 29, 2019

SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation against Suhail Dar, a cousin of Usman Dar, special assistant to prime minister on youth affairs.

According to sources, Suhail runs a currency exchange business in Faisalabad. The first information report (FIR) said Suhail Dar and his manager, Nasir, were involved in money-laundering.

Meanwhile, the FIA official investigating Suhail Dar has been transferred. According to details, Deputy Director FIA Bahawalpur circle Nasir Majeed had been made an OSD (officer on special duty). He had raided the house of Suhail Dar and registered a case against him on April 10.

Sources said political pressure was exerted to transfer the FIA official while Usman Dar maintained that Suhail Dar was his cousin but he knew nothing about the case. The PTI leader said that he had always raised his voice for transparency and supremacy of law.

