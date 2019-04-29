Punjab CM made chief of Buzdar tribe

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was made the chief of Buzdar tribe in a traditional event at Barthi Tumman Buzdar on Sunday. The event was attended by a large number of Baloch chiefs from various tribes belonging to Sindh, Baluchistan, KP and Punjab, besides thousands of the tribesmen.

The eminent Baloch chiefs and elders of various tribes tied the turban to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The CM would now head Buzdar tribe after the death of his father. As per the Baloch traditions, the eldest son is made the chief with key responsibilities to keep the tribe united, settle disputes and give financial aid to the poor and the needy families. The tribal dignitaries, according to the Baloch culture and the traditions, brought sheep and goats with them as the event held for the Chehlum of CM's father Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar was attended by the tribesmen from Lound Mazari, Dareshak Gurchani, Qaisrani, Khosa, Bugti, Murri, Rind and Nutkani Chandia Jaskani. Over one thousand small animals were slaughtered to serve the guests with traditional Balochi dish Chatri and Turt. Quran Khawani was held for the departed soul.

INP ADDS: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the people of south Punjab were ignored and befooled in the name of development in the past. However, now it was time to change the fate of underprivileged areas. Talking to provincial ministers, MPAs, PTI office-bearers and workers, he said that he had an eye on every development project of these areas and he would himself monitor their progress.

He said that establishment of Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan would share the load of patients in the hospitals of Multan and Lahore. The former rulers had not built a single hospital in seven years, but we had initiated another hospital in seven months, he added. The chief minister further said that economic activities would be generated in areas like Taunsa Sharif after laying a network of roads there.