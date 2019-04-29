Two more children die of wrong injection in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: An eight-year-old girl and eight-month-old toddler died on Saturday after allegedly being administered wrong injections in Karachi. The incidents came days after the death of nine-month-old Nashwa. The eight-year-old girl Saba was administered an injection by a quack at a clinic in the city. In Malir, a boy named Hunain passed away due to an allegedly lethal injection.
