Two more children die of wrong injection in Karachi

KARACHI: An eight-year-old girl and eight-month-old toddler died on Saturday after allegedly being administered wrong injections in Karachi. The incidents came days after the death of nine-month-old Nashwa. The eight-year-old girl Saba was administered an injection by a quack at a clinic in the city. In Malir, a boy named Hunain passed away due to an allegedly lethal injection.