4th phase of India elections: Complete strike, shutdown in IHK today

HELD SRINAGAR: The fourth phase of Indian elections will start today as the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani reiterated the call for complete election boycott and shutdown today (Monday) in the Kulgam district of the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Geelani said that by observing a boycott, they can peacefully and meaningfully once again highlight the Kashmir issue at international level i.e. the people of Jammu & Kashmir want to get rid of the Indian forcible occupation and settlement of this long pending dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state.

Geelani in a statement saidthat when any nation comes out of confusion, chaos and uncertainty, no matter at what cost and collectively trying very hard to break the shackles of forced oppression, no power on earth can defeat them from pursuing their cherished mission of freedom.

The pro-freedom leader said that participation in any election sponsored by India might amount to treason and betrayal with the martyrs’ blood and a disgrace to sacrifices rendered by our nation. “We believe any election process India tries to conduct is nothing but an armed drill to threaten the common people thereby strengthening its illegal control in the occupied land but we are indebted by the sacrifices of our nation never to even think of any compromise and we pledge to take this sacred movement to its logical conclusion,” he added.

Terming the election drama a mere military operation, the Hurriyat chairman said that to ensure the so-called graveyard peace, tens of thousands of guns have been called in to throttle and harass the already suffocated population of Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani said that after creating graveyard silence and martial law like situation in the length and breadth of the state in general and particularly in south Kashmir in the name of so-called election drama, the rulers in Delhi brazenly try to strangulate the common people by continuous house raids and arrests of youth and physical torture through their police and paramilitary forces.

The pro-freedom leader, while condemning the barbaric attitude of the occupiers, said that people are subjected to vendetta because of their sentimental attachment with the legitimate movement for right to self-determination and he appealed to the UN Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch to take stock of the deteriorating situation of the rights of the people at the hands of Indian occupation forces and their agencies.