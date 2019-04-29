Cannavaro quits as China coach after two matches

SHANGHAI: Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro on Sunday quit as coach of China after just two matches in charge, both 1-0 home defeats.

The 45-year-old Cannavaro made the announcement on social media and said it was to focus on his family and his job as coach of Chinese Super League (CSL) side Guangzhou Evergrande. “With due respect for China as a great country, I feel it’s necessary to announce my decision to give up my position as the Chinese men’s coach,” Cannavaro wrote on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

Cannavaro was appointed Lippi’s successor in mid-March and there was speculation that the China Cup was an audition for the post. If that was the case, former Real Madrid and Juventus defender Cannavaro failed the test, losing 1-0 to Thailand and going down to Uzbekistan by the same flat scoreline.