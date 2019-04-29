Taimoor sets national record to win titles

KARACHI: Young golfer Taimoor Khan scored a national record 13 under par to win the National Amateur Championship and Inter Services Golf Championship 2019 at the PAF Golf Club in Peshawar on Sunday. The senior technician of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) showcased his talent during the Inter Services Sports Gala which started April 27. The event will conclude on May 2. Apart from golf, tennis and volleyball competitions are also being held.