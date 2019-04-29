Imran Nazir hits century to lift Sabir’s Poultry to 346

KARACHI: Test cricketer Imran Nazir finally showed his class after a prolonged illness when he blasted a superb century to enable Sabir’s Poultry to post a decent total against Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the first day of their three-day semi-final of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

Imran smashed 100 off 111 balls with 14 fours to guide Sabir’s Poultry to 346 all out in 80.5 overs in their first innings after they were asked to bat first. He added 139 runs for the fifth wicket with Irfan Haider, who chipped in with 65 off 100 deliveries. Irfan smashed nine fours and one six in his solid knock. Earlier, opener Imran Dogar (59) batted with responsibility at a time when the wickets were falling at the other end. Dogar smashed nine fours in his 95-ball feat.

Batting at No7, Yawar Bashir made valuable 38 off 51 balls, hitting six fours. Left-arm pacer Bilal Anwar was the pick of the bowlers with 3-75. Asfand Mehran (2-67) and Mamoon Riaz (2-84) ably backed their leading bowler. HEC were 42-1 in seven overs at stumps in their first innings.

Hammad Butt was at the crease on 27 which he scored off 23 balls and had hit four fours. Saleem Butt and Hakeem Shah are supervising the match. Fazal Akbar Shah is the match referee.

In the other semi-final, at the Diamond Club Ground, Navy were in deep trouble against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). After being asked to bat first Navy were folded for only 52, the lowest total of the event so far.

SBP pacers Mohammad Ilyas (5-29) and Taj Wali (4-12) scored hat-tricks during their lethal spells. Waseem Ahmed (17) and Asrar Aslam (15) were the only batsmen who entered double figures.

In response, Sabibzada Farhan blasted a fantastic 157 to help State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to gain a huge lead when they reached 436-4 at close with six wickets and 14 overs yet in hand. Charsadda-born Farhan smashed 22 fours and one six in his superb 137-ball knock. Syed Saad Ali chipped in with 77 not out, hitting six fours and two sixes. He faced 73 balls.

Rohail Nazir hit 75 off 79 balls, striking six fours and two sixes. Mohammad Nawaz belted 62 off 75 balls, striking seven fours and one six. Israrullah made 39 off 44 balls, hammering seven fours. The left-handed Israr added 89 runs for the opening stand with Farhan. Right-armer Latif Jonejo got 2-96. Akmal Hayat and Mir Dad are supervising the game. Allah Ditto is the match referee.