close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 29, 2019

BD jails three Rohingya extremists for 10 years

World

AFP
April 29, 2019

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court on Sunday sentenced three Rohingya extremists of a now defunct militant group to 10 years in jail for possessing bomb-making materials, a prosecutor said.

The trio were arrested in 2014 in Dhaka with materials to be used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), said Salahuddin Howlader, a prosecutor at the Metropolitan Special Tribunal in the capital. They were found guilty and sentenced immediately under the country’s explosives laws, the prosecutor said, adding one of them was sentenced in absentia as he was on the run.

"They were involved with several international militant outfits including the RSO," he told AFP, referring to the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation, a small militant group that was active in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state in the 1980s and 1990s.

Local media, citing the police charge-sheet on the case, said the three men were suspects in the 2014 Burdwan blast in the neighbouring Indian state of West Bengal that killed at least two people and wounded several while they were allegedly making IEDs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World