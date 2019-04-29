BD jails three Rohingya extremists for 10 years

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court on Sunday sentenced three Rohingya extremists of a now defunct militant group to 10 years in jail for possessing bomb-making materials, a prosecutor said.

The trio were arrested in 2014 in Dhaka with materials to be used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), said Salahuddin Howlader, a prosecutor at the Metropolitan Special Tribunal in the capital. They were found guilty and sentenced immediately under the country’s explosives laws, the prosecutor said, adding one of them was sentenced in absentia as he was on the run.

"They were involved with several international militant outfits including the RSO," he told AFP, referring to the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation, a small militant group that was active in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state in the 1980s and 1990s.

Local media, citing the police charge-sheet on the case, said the three men were suspects in the 2014 Burdwan blast in the neighbouring Indian state of West Bengal that killed at least two people and wounded several while they were allegedly making IEDs.