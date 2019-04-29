Pope appeals for evacuation of refugees in Libya

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis called on Sunday for the evacuation of refugees held in detention camps in Libya, particularly women and children, as fighting there escalates.

"I make an appeal that especially the women, children and sick can be evacuated as soon as possible through humanitarian corridors," Francis said at the Sunday prayer at the Vatican. Their situation "which is already very serious, has become even more dangerous due to the ongoing conflict," he said.

A group of around 140 refugees is expected to arrive in Rome from Libya on Monday. Humanitarian groups and international organisations are alarmed at the situation of thousands of migrants trapped in detention centres in Libya, as fighting rages between forces loyal to the Tripoli-based government of national unity and those loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar.

Libya, long a major transit route for migrants desperate to reach Europe, is home to around 6,000 migrants who are held in official detention centres, according to the International Organisation for Migration. Hundreds more are held by armed groups elsewhere in the war-hit country.