Modi’s ‘free cooking gas’ leaves bitter taste

Reena Devi says her life changed when she got a cooking gas connection under a billion-dollar programme championed by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meaning she no longer has to cook with wood or coal and breathe in smelly, toxic fumes.

But the programme to connect millions of homes to gas, empower women and cut pollution -- designed as a key vote-winning policy for Modi -- has been beset by allegations of corruption and misuse.

Devi says she had to pay 3,000 rupees for the "free" kit -- the equivalent of a month’s wages for most people in her village Nisarpura, in India’s poorest state, Bihar. "I pleaded with the officials that this is supposed to be free but they gave me two options: Pay and take the kit or forget it," Devi said, rolling out bread to be cooked on the stove.

Critics say the programme has been marred by bribes and corruption and that the poor households targeted by the scheme cannot afford to pay for gas refills, pushing those who have received new stoves back to traditional fuels.

But the prime minister, seeking a second term in India’s marathon national election, has touted the cooking gas scheme a success as he campaigns around the country. Batting away criticism, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government says more than 70 million poor households across India now have gas stoves.

Modi launched his "Ujjwala Yojana" ("bright scheme") in May 2016, and is aiming to connect 80 million rural households to gas by 2022.

Household pollution is a serious health hazard in India, with a World Health Organisation (WHO) report saying that smoke inhaled by women from unclean fuel is a major cause of cancer, heart disease and strokes. In a bid to move India towards clean energy, the scheme offers recipients a loan of 1,600 rupees ($23) that covers the cost of the stove, connection pipes, regulator and a gas canister.

The loan is supposed to be paid back through the purchase of subsidised gas refills. In Nisarpura, Jamintra Devi applied for a connection but local officials would not give it unless she paid a bribe.

"We come back from work at midnight or 1:00am and then we have to cook on wood," said Devi, who is not related to Reena. Some recipients say their kits have effectively been repossessed. Shahjahan Khatoon, from an impoverished neighbourhood of the state capital, Patna, enrolled in the scheme in January 2018.

Two months later, officials distributing gas canisters came to her home looking for money. She had already paid them 700 rupees to get the connection, but they demanded 4,000 rupees more -- far beyond her means.