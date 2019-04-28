Maj Gen Bukhari assumes charge as Sindh Rangers DG

KARACHI: Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari assumed the charge as the 14th Director General of the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Saturday. According to a statement, an impressive ceremony, to this effect, was held at the Rangers Headquarters, Karachi, here where Major General Mohammad Saeed handed over the charge of the Director General to Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari.

The outgoing DG Rangers paid courtesy call on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House. In their meeting the chief minister lauded the services of Major General Mohammad Saeed and expressed his well-wishes for his new assignment. Shah also welcomed new DG Rangers and assured him of his full cooperation for his assignment. The CM also gifted shields Sindhi Topi and Ajrak to both the Ranger officials.