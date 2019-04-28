close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
April 28, 2019

Maj Gen Bukhari assumes charge as Sindh Rangers DG

National

P
PPI
April 28, 2019

KARACHI: Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari assumed the charge as the 14th Director General of the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Saturday. According to a statement, an impressive ceremony, to this effect, was held at the Rangers Headquarters, Karachi, here where Major General Mohammad Saeed handed over the charge of the Director General to Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari.

The outgoing DG Rangers paid courtesy call on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House. In their meeting the chief minister lauded the services of Major General Mohammad Saeed and expressed his well-wishes for his new assignment. Shah also welcomed new DG Rangers and assured him of his full cooperation for his assignment. The CM also gifted shields Sindhi Topi and Ajrak to both the Ranger officials.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan