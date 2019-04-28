Six killed in Burkina Faso school attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OUAGADOUGOU: Armed militants attacked a village school in eastern Burkina Faso, killing five teachers and a municipal worker, officials said Saturday.
Burkina Faso, a former French colony, has seen a surge in attacks blamed on radical groups, mainly the Ansarul Islam group and the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), in the last four years.
