close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 28, 2019

Six killed in Burkina Faso school attack

National

AFP
April 28, 2019

OUAGADOUGOU: Armed militants attacked a village school in eastern Burkina Faso, killing five teachers and a municipal worker, officials said Saturday.

Burkina Faso, a former French colony, has seen a surge in attacks blamed on radical groups, mainly the Ansarul Islam group and the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), in the last four years.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan