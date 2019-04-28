PPP announces holding May Day functions

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to observe May Day and demonstrate show of power against the anti-people decisions of the government.

A press release issued on Saturday said that PPP provincial president Humayun Khan has directed the district presidents and general secretaries to hold May Day functions in their respective districts and hold protests against the government for increasing prices of the daily commodities.

He said that the PPP was representative of labourers, farmers and oppressed sections of society and criticised the rulers for making life miserable for the poor during its eight-month government.

Humayun Khan directed the workers and office-bearers of various party wings to participate in the protest meetings and rallies on May Day.

Poppy crops destroyed

The local police along with the district administration destroyed poppy crop on 24 kanals of land in Hassankhel area in Peshawar on Saturday.

An official said the police were tipped off that poppy had been cultivated by locals in Hassankhel. The force took the action and destroyed the crop.

Fire breaks out at workshop

Fire broke out at a workshop on the Ring Road on Saturday.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said fire-brigade rushed to the workshop near cattle market on the Ring Road after a fire broke out during welding.

The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire after putting in hectic efforts. A truck was partially damaged in the incident.