Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Girl abducted year ago found dead

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: The body of an 18-year-old girl, who was kidnapped over an old enmity a year ago, was found at Chak 266/GB on Saturday.

According to police, Tahira was kidnapped by her accused relatives Niaz, Shahbaz, Allah Ditta, Iqbal and Imtiaz a year ago.A few days back, police arrested the accused and during investigation they confessed killing her. Police recovered the body and shifted it to Rajana Rural Health Centre.

BURNT SHOPKEEPER DIES: A shopkeeper, who suffered burn injuries five days ago, died at Faisalabad Allied Hospital on Saturday. Muneerul Hasan and his brothers Zaheer, Tanveer, Muneer and Afzal were present at their shop the other day when a fire triggered by a short circuit erupted, leaving all of them injured.

They were shifted to the DHQ hospital where the doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where Muneer died.

