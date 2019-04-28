PTM asks govt to address Pashtuns grievances

PESHAWAR: The government was asked here Saturday to take steps for addressing the grievances of the Pashtun population in the country.

The demand was made by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) at a seminar organized by it at the Peshawar Press Club. The activists of the civil rights movement including Dr Said Alam Mehsud, Syed Afzal Shinwari, Sana Ijaz, Ajmal Afridi and Rahim Shah Afridi spoke at the seminar. They said that Pashtuns had suffered due to the flawed policies of the state during the last one decade. They demanded an immediate halt to what they believed were anti-Pashtun policies.

Claiming that Pashtuns in Pakistan were being subjected to injustices, they asked the government to take practical steps for addressing their grievances.

The speakers claimed that Pashtuns had continued to suffer due to the state policies that were still being pursued.

They asked the government to rectify the policies and stop the campaign against those who were critical of them.

The speakers argued that criticism of the state policies was not disloyalty to the country. “Constructive criticism strengthened the federation of Pakistan,” one of the speakers maintained. They asked the government to implement the universal declaration of human rights.