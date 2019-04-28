close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
April 28, 2019

April 28, 2019

MUZAFFARGARH: Police conducted a mock exercise to cope with any emergency situation and save heavy installments in the limits of Mahmood Kot police station.

According to police, the mock exercise was arranged on the directions of DPO Ghazi Salahuddin.

The exercise was participated by SHO police station along with heavy contingents of police and Elite Force.

