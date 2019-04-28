tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: Police conducted a mock exercise to cope with any emergency situation and save heavy installments in the limits of Mahmood Kot police station.
According to police, the mock exercise was arranged on the directions of DPO Ghazi Salahuddin.
The exercise was participated by SHO police station along with heavy contingents of police and Elite Force.
MUZAFFARGARH: Police conducted a mock exercise to cope with any emergency situation and save heavy installments in the limits of Mahmood Kot police station.
According to police, the mock exercise was arranged on the directions of DPO Ghazi Salahuddin.
The exercise was participated by SHO police station along with heavy contingents of police and Elite Force.