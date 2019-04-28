Students urged to focus on study

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar Saturday attended an annual prize distribution ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School.

Addressing the event, the DC urged students to focus on their study for the uplift of the country. She said students were tools of the country’s progress.

Principal Sajid Jamal Khan, President Chamber of Commerce Asim Anees, Sajid Murad, Vice Principal Amjad Pervaiz Khan, Principal Girls Section Madam Naghmana, Vice-Principal Madam Shazia, other teachers, parents and students were present.

Principal Sajid and the president chamber of commerce also addressed the ceremony.

Later the chief guest distributed prizes among the position holders.

FIVE ACCUSED HELD: Punjab Highway patrol police arrested five accused, including two proclaimed offenders on Saturday.

According to SP Shujaat Ali Rana the cops arrested the POs identified as Waqas and Abdul Rauf. The police also arrested three other accused identified as Afzal, Gohar and Azeem and recovered illegal arms from them.

SIX HUMAN TRAFFICKERS HELD: FIA teams have arrested six human traffickers from different parts of the region and produced them before the judicial magistrate.

The court gave two days physical remand of the accused. Meanwhile, FIA authorities have also produced nine deportees from Turkey before the court and judicial magistrate has issued orders to send them jail on 14 days judicial remand.