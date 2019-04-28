Traffic police seek ban on bathing in canal

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik has sought help from the DIG Operations, Lahore, and Irrigation Department to impose ban on taking bath in the City canal to avoid accidents and maintain flow of traffic in the provincial metropolis.

He has written a letter to the officers concerned and said with the arrival of hot weather citizens especially youngsters and children had started taking bath in the canal which might be fatal for them as they did not use safety gadgets.

The children also come on the road suddenly which results in accidents. The swimmers also hinder flow of traffic by parking their bikes and cars. Sometimes, the groups also scuffle with each other over minor issues.

They also take bath in a weird manner. Keeping in view the situation, the CTO has demanded ban on taking bath in the canal by deploying officials there.

IG: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has said that modern technology and refresher courses for the capacity building of Punjab police are his top priority.

He stated this during his meeting with Minister for Information Syed Samsam Bukhari at Central Police Office on Saturday.

The IG briefed the Punjab information minister about the IT-based system and initiatives of Punjab police. He also briefed him on the results got from the projects started by Punjab police to facilitate the people.

The minister appreciated the services being provided to the public by police. He said the Punjab Information Monastery would extend cooperation for image building of Punjab police.

“I will play a role in highlighting the positive steps taken by Punjab police,” he added.

The IG said the police force equipped with contemporary needs could fight against the latest technology used to commit crimes.

He said Punjab police had proved their skills in every challenge.

He said he had started paying emergency visiting across Punjab to improve the augment the police force and fulfil the dream of crime-free Punjab.