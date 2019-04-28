Conference on maternal health

LAHORE: The Society of Obstetricians & Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP) organised a three-day conference on maternal health.

Experts shared their insights and experiences on the crucial subject of maternal, neonatal and child health during the annual forum held with the theme of “Healthy Mothers Build Healthy Nations.”

The former president of Royal College of Gynaecology and Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), Prof Sir Sabaratnum Arulkumaran discussed the topics, including safe abortion care and emergency obstetrics. In the same plenary session, Prof Nighat Shah from Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, gave a talk on quality of care in post-abortion care. Moderating the session, Dr Syed Aziz ur Rab stated this was yet another international conference by SOGP that generated valuable debates and promises to create awareness in Pakistan about the most important aspects of maternal health, safe, effective contraceptive practices and others.

The leading gynecologists and healthcare experts shared their knowledge and experience on advanced researches.

The importance of effective communication with women during intra-partum care was identified as one of the most important strategies.