PML-N extends support to JUI-F for rally

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to extend all-out support to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in making its rally against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government a success.

“Our party workers and leaders will also take part in JUI-F’s million march to be held here today.

We also want the government to address inflation and socioeconomic issues faced by the nation because of the wrong policies of PTI government,” Zafar Mehmood, the district president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, told reporters.

A delegation of JUI-F led by its district head Mufti Kifayatullah called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz former federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, district president Zafar Mehmood and district nazim Sardar Said Ghulam and sought their support in making the million march a success.

“Our leadership has accepted the invitation extended by JUI-F and our party workers would also take part in this million march,” Mehmood added.

He said that the million march would be a great show of power against the PTI government which, what he said, had failed to change the socioeconomic condition of the people.