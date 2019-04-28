close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
AFP
April 28, 2019

One killed in attack on US synagogue

Top Story

LOS ANGELES; California: One person was killed and three others injured after a man opened fire at a synagogue in Poway, California, the mayor said Saturday.

"We had four folks with gunshot wounds. We do have one fatality. The rabbi was shot in the hand," Mayor Steve Vaus told cable news network MSNBC.

