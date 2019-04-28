Assets beyond income case: NAB sends questionnaire to Hamza

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Saturday sent questionnaire to Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif

in assets beyond income and alleged money laundering cases.

According to details the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has been directed to provide details of investment from 2005 till date.

It is to be mentioned here that Hamza was summoned for appearance on April 30 after Lahore High Court (LHC) extended his interim bail till May 8.